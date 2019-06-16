NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Recurring Deposit Interest Rates: Here's What Small Finance Banks Pay

A recurring deposit (RD) account allows the investor to put in a fixed amount of funds at regular intervals; for instance, every month.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: June 16, 2019 20:10 IST
The interest rates paid by small finance banks are usually higher compared commercial banks


Recurring deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit that enables investors to contribute a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, and generates interest income. An RD account allows the investor to put in a fixed amount of funds at regular intervals; for instance, every month. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes the periodic investments and the interest income earned on them. RDs are offered by private and public sector banks, small finance banks (SFBs), and post offices.

Small finance banks focus on financial inclusion by provision of savings instruments, supply of credit to small businesses, small farmers, micro and small industries and other unorganised sector entities.

Here is a comparison of RD interest rates paid by small finance banks:

AU Small Finance Bank

The bank offers the following interest rates on RD accounts according to its website, aubank.in:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
3 months6.75%7.25%
6 months6.90%7.40%
9 months to 12 months7.01%7.51%
15 months to 18 months7.63%8.13%
21 months to 24 months7.87%8.37%
27 months to 36 months8.10%8.60%
37 months to 45 months7.53%8.03%
46 months to 60 months7.77%8.27%
61 months to 120 months7.30%7.80%

Jana Small Finance Bank

The bank offers the following interest rates on RD accounts according to its website, janabank.com:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
> 1 month - 6 months6.00%6.60%
> 6 months - 12 months8.50%9.10%
> 12 months - 24 months8.50%9.10%
> 24 months - < 36 months8.50%9.10%
= 36 months9.00%9.60%
> 36 months - 60 months8.50%9.10%
> 60 months - 120 months7.00%7.60%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

The bank offers the following interest rates on RD accounts according to its website, surodaybank.com:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
6 months7.50%8.00%
9 months7.75%8.25%
12 months8.50%9.00%
15 months8.50%9.00%
18 months8.50%9.00%
21 months8.50%9.00%
24 months8.50%9.00%
27 months8.75%9.25%
30 months8.75%9.25%
33 months8.75%9.25%
36 months8.75%9.25%
Above 3 years to less than 5 years8.00%8.50%
5 years8.25%8.75%
Above 5 years to 10 years7.25%7.75%

ESAF Small Finance Bank

The bank offers the following interest rates on RD accounts according to its website, esafbank.com:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
180 - 363 days7.50%8.00%
364 days5.60%6.10%
365 - 727 days8.50%9.00%
728 days6.80%7.30%
729 - 1091 days8.00%8.50%
1092 days5.66%6.16%
1093 - 1819 days7.30%7.80%
1820 days5.65%6.15%
1821 - 3652 days7.30%7.80%

The interest rates paid by small finance banks are usually higher compared to state-owned lender State Bank of India, and its private sector peers such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

