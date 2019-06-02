NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Check Out Latest Recurring Deposit Interest Rates Of Top Banks

Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit account

Your Money | | Updated: June 02, 2019 14:21 IST
The interest rates applicable to RD accounts are subject to change from time to time


Recurring deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit that enables investors to contribute a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, and generates a guaranteed interest income. Unlike a fixed deposit (FD) account, in which a lump-sum amount is locked in for a defined period against a fixed return, an RD account allows the investor to put in a fixed amount of funds at regular intervals; for instance, every month. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes the periodic investments and the interest income earned on them. 

The interest rates applicable to RD accounts vary from bank to bank, and are subject to change from time to time. Earlier this week, private sector lender Axis Bank revised its interest rates on deposits on select maturities. 

Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) interest rates paid by State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank: 

State Bank of India 

SBI offers the following interest rates on RD accounts with effect from May 9, 2019, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsGeneral public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.)
1 year to less than 2 year6.87.3
2 years to less than 3 years6.87.3
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

Punjab National Bank 

PNB offers the following interest rates on RDs with effect from May 1, 2019, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

TenorsGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
222 days6.67.1
271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
333 days6.957.45
1 year77.5
555 days6.857.35
above 1 year & up to 3 years6.757.25
above 3 year & up to 5 years6.256.75
above 5 years & up to 10 years6.256.75

Axis Bank

Axis Bank offers the following interest rates on RDs with effect from May 29, 2019, according to the bank's website - axisbank.com:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizen (% p.a.)
6 months < 7 months6.757
7 months < 8 months6.757
8 months < 9 months6.757
9 months < 10 months7.17.35
10 months < 11 months7.17.35
11 months < 1 year7.17.35
1 year < 1 year 5 days7.17.75
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days7.17.75
1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days7.17.75
1 year 25 days < 13 months7.37.95
13 months < 14 months7.37.95
14 months < 15 months7.37.95
15 months < 16 months7.37.95
16 months < 17 months7.37.95
17 months < 18 months7.37.95
18 Months < 2 years7.37.95
2 years < 30 months7.37.95
30 months < 3 years7.37.8
3 years < 5 years7.257.75
5 years to 10 years77.5

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank offers the following interest rates on RD investments, according to the lender's website - hdfcbank.com:

TenorsGeneral public (% p.a.)

Senior citizens (% p.a.)

Effective From
6 Months6.256.75June 06, 2018
9 Months6.757.25August 06, 2018
12 Months7.307.80November 06, 2018
15 Months7.307.80November 06, 2018
24 Months7.307.80November 06, 2018
27 Months7.407.90November 06, 2018
36 Months7.407.90November 06, 2018
39 Months7.257.75November 06, 2018
48 Months7.257.75November 06, 2018
60 Months7.257.75November 06, 2018
90 Months6.507.00November 06, 2018
120 Months6.507.00November 06, 2018

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank offers the following interest rates on RD accounts with effect from March 7, 2019 according to the lender's website - icicibank.com:

TenorsGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
6 months6.256.75
9 months6.57
12 months6.97.4
15 months7.17.6
18 months7.17.6
21 months7.17.6
24 months7.17.6
27 months7.58
30 months7.58
33 months7.58
36 months7.58
Above 3 years up to 5 years7.257.75
Above 5 years up to 10 years77.5

Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit account.

