Here Are Recurring Deposit Interest Rates Of Top Lenders

A recurring deposit or RD account enables the investor to contribute a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, and generates interest income. Unlike a fixed deposit (FD) account, in which a lump-sum amount is locked in for a defined period against a fixed return, an RD account allows the investor to put in a fixed amount of funds at regular intervals; for instance, every month. RD interest rates are subject to change from time to time. Last week, private sector lender ICICI Bank revised its RD interest rates.
Here is a comparison of RD interest rates paid by State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:
State Bank of India
SBI offers the following interest rates on RDs with effect from May 9, 2019, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:
|Tenors
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|1 year to less than 2 year
|6.8
|7.3
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.8
|7.3
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.8
|7.3
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.85
|7.35
Punjab National Bank
PNB offers the following interest rates on RDs with effect from May 1, 2019, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:
|Tenors
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|180 days to 270 Days
|6.35
|6.85
|222 days
|6.6
|7.1
|271 days to less than 1 year
|6.35
|6.85
|333 days
|6.95
|7.45
|1 year
|7
|7.5
|555 days
|6.85
|7.35
|above 1 year & up to 3 years
|6.75
|7.25
|above 3 year & up to 5 years
|6.25
|6.75
|above 5 years & up to 10 years
|6.25
|6.75
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank offers the following interest rates on RDs with effect from March 6, 2019, according to the lender's website - hdfcbank.com:
|Tenor
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|6 months
|6.25
|6.75
|9 months
|6.75
|7.25
|12 months
|7.30
|7.80
|15 months
|7.30
|7.80
|24 months
|7.30
|7.80
|27 months
|7.40
|7.90
|36 months
|7.40
|7.90
|39 months
|7.25
|7.75
|48 months
|7.25
|7.75
|60 months
|7.25
|7.75
|90 months
|6.50
|7.00
|120 months
|6.50
|7.00
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank offers the following interest rates on RD accounts with effect from June 17, 2019 according to the lender's website - icicibank.com:
|Tenors
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|6 months
|6
|6.5
|9 months
|6.5
|7
|12 months
|6.9
|7.4
|15 months
|7
|7.5
|18 months
|7
|7.5
|21 months
|7
|7.5
|24 months
|7
|7.5
|27 months
|7.3
|7.8
|30 months
|7.3
|7.8
|33 months
|7.3
|7.8
|36 months
|7.3
|7.8
|Above 3 years up to 5 years
|7.25
|7.75
|Above 5 years up to 10 years
|7
|7.5
However, interest rates offered by small finance banks are often higher compared to commercial banks, and other financial institutions such as designated post offices.