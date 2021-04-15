Mastercard Partners With RBL Bank To Offer First-Of-Its-Kind Payment Solution In India

Mastercard and Mumbai-headquartered private sector RBL bank announced a partnership on Thursday, April 15, to launch a mobile-based customer-friendly payment solution - the Pay by Bank App. This will be a first-of-its-kind payment functionality in the country. This is a one-of-its-kind payment system as it ensures that the customer's credentials are never revealed to the merchant.
