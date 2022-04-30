RBI's 'Revive & Reconstruct' Report: Price Stability A Pre-Condition For Growth: Highlights

For Strong, Sustainable Growth, Price Stability A Pre-Condition:

The theme of the report is "Revive and Reconstruct" in the context of nurturing a durable recovery post-COVID and raising growth in the medium term.

Price stability is a necessary precondition for strong and sustainable growth, an RBI report said on Thursday while stressing a series of structural reforms to nurture a durable recovery post-COVID.

"A feasible range for medium-term steady-state GDP growth in India works out to 6.5 - 8.5 per cent, consistent with the blueprint of reforms," said the Report on Currency and Finance (RCF) for 2021-22.

The Reserve Bank, however, added that the report reflects the views of the contributors and not of the central bank.

Pandemic A Watershed Moment:

The Indian economy is likely to take over 12 years to overcome the COVID-19 losses, according to a report released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

In its report on 'currency and finance for the year 2021-22', the RBI said, the pandemic is a watershed moment and the ongoing structural changes catalysed by the pandemic can potentially alter the growth trajectory in the medium-term.