New Rs 10 In 10 Points, Old Rs 10 To Be Valid

The dimension of the new Rs 10 banknotes will be 63 mm x 123 mm. Here are 10 points to know about the new Rs 10 notes:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shortly issue new banknotes of Rs 10 denomination, the central bank said on Friday. RBI added that while it is releasing new notes, it is not discontinuing the old Rs 10 notes. All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, said RBI. The new Rs 10 notes will be in the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series, bearing signature of Dr Urjit R Patel, Governor, RBI.1. The base colour of new Rs 10 note is chocolate brown. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse (front) and reverse.2. The new Rs 10 denomination banknotes will have motif of Sun Temple, Konark on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage.3. The dimension of the new Rs 10 banknotes will be 63 mm x 123 mm.4. The new Rs 10 banknotes will have a see through register on the front sides with denominational numeral 10.5. The front (observe) sides of new Rs 10 banknotes will bear a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre. Micro letters 'RBI', 'Bharat' (in Devnagari), 'India' and '10' will also be printed on the front side of Rs 10 notes.6. The front sides will also bear a windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions 'Bharat' and 'RBI'. Guarantee Clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and the RBI emblem will be printed towards the right of Mahatma Gandhi's portrait on the front side.7. The Ashoka Pillar emblem will be on the right side of the observe side.8. The observe sides will have a number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side of the Rs10 note. 9.The year of printing of the notes will be inscribed on the reverse sides of the Rs 10 notes, towards the left.10.The reverse sides of the new R. 10 notes will have the denominational numeral 10 written in Devnagari script.