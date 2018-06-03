RBI's Monetary Policy Review To Weigh On Nifty, Sensex; Petrol, Diesel Price Cuts To Add To Market Cheer Sensex, Nifty will keenly watch RBI monetary policy, wherein a change in policy stance is expected on rising inflation, as per a Reuters poll

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Last week Nifty, Sensex rose in wake of falling fuel prices, and upbeat GDP data Highlights RBI will announce the monetary policy on Wednesday In view of rising retail inflation, RBI is likely to take a strong stance GDP data released later last week is likely to inject a sense of optimism RBI will change its policy stance in June policy and will increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent in August. "Given the higher GDP growth rate released last week, the chances of a policy rate hike has risen, though not assured, as RBI would take a wait-and-watch approach," Devendra Nevgi, founder and principal partner, Delta Global Partners, said. "A rate hike, if it comes accompanied by hawkish policy language, would hit the market sentiment, especially the banks and the NBFCs."



The expectations of the shift in RBI's policy stance are attributed to the fact that annual



The first two days of the markets are likely to stay subdued in run up to the RBI policy. However, whatever the RBI decides, the market indices are likely to react positively or negatively depending on the rate cut or rate hike (chances are higher for this).



As a matter of fact, market experts believe that the market's upside has, by and large, now been capped.



"The markets are already at the two-year highs. Also, when the government bond yields are trading at 8 per cent yield, the scope of equity market going up is very limited," said Manomhan Bharti, CFA, and an equity markets expert.



He further adds, "Indian markets, just as other emerging markets, are in a sell-out mode. The trend of quantitative easing has started reversing now. And the new trend is likely to continue."



Declining Fuel Prices To Add To Market Cheer

Another factor that will weigh on the direction of market is the crude oil and domestic oil prices. In case of a rate hike, the market fall might be arrested from the cut in petrol and diesel prices. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been cutting the petrol prices for five consecutive days, adding to the market cheer. On Saturday,



It is noteworthy that Sensex of the BSE rose by 302.39 points or 0.87 per cent to 35,227.26 points last week while the wider Nifty50 of the NSE closed the week's trade higher by 91.05 points or 0.86 per cent.



However, what had added to the market cheer last week, apart from rupee's rise and falling fuel prices, was higher than expected GDP growth data, released on Thursday after the market hours. The GDP grew by 7.7 per cent in the March quarter (Q4) and by 6.7 percent for the fiscal 2018. The rupee also rose, and had strengthened by 72 paise last week to close at 67.06 against the US dollar.



Optimism Still Persists

However, despite the RBI policy's hawkish stance, technical traders are still expecting bullishness in the markets.



"Technically, the Nifty seems to have taken a breather after two sessions of gains. With the underlying trend remaining up, the bulls seem to have an upper hand for the coming week. Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 10,765 points are taken out. Crucial supports to watch for any weakness are at 10,620 points level," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research for HDFC Securities. (With IANS inputs)



