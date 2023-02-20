RBI Will Take Action As Required To Control Inflation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman was speaking in a post budget industry event in Jaipur.

The Reserve Bank of India will take necessary steps to manage inflation within "expected limits,' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

"In emerging markets, the situation is unique to each of the countries. In that I think, RBI is watching the Indian economy and taking a call as and when it is required," Ms Sitharaman said.

Ms Sitharaman was speaking in a post budget industry event in Jaipur.

