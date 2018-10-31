NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
RBI Vs Government: Finance Ministry To Shortly Issue A Statement

The government has invoked never-before-used powers under the RBI Act that allow it to issue directions to RBI governor on matters of public interest.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: October 31, 2018 12:31 IST
Earlier in the day, television channels reported that RBI Governor Urjit Patel may consider resigning.

The government will soon issue a statement to address the growing differences between the finance ministry and the central bank, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, television channels reported that Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel may consider resigning from his post given a breakdown in relations with the government, sparking a sell-off in the rupee and government bonds.

The government has invoked never-before-used powers under the RBI Act that allow it to issue directions to the central bank governor on matters of public interest, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

RBI Vs GovernmentUrjit Patel

