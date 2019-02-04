RBI Unlikely To Cut Interest Rates, Says SBI Chairman

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said he does not expect the RBI to cut the interest rates

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said he does not expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut the interest rates at its bimonthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Mumbai beginning from Tuesday.

"I think the Committee may maintain its stance to neutral but I'm not expecting a rate cut," Mr Kumar told reporters on the margins of his bank event here.

With the domestic inflation situation being within the targets, the RBI could be "accommodative", he estimated.

"The liquidity support required will be given by the RBI as it has indicated before. As of now, the domestic inflation situation is within the targets. In such scenario, I think RBI will be more accommodative," Mr Kumar said.