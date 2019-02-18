RBI To Pay Rs 28,000 Crore Interim Dividend To Government

The central board of the Reserve Bank of India approved additional interim dividend payment of Rs 28,000 crore to the government.

"Based on a limited audit review and after applying the extant economic capital framework, the Board decided to transfer an interim surplus of Rs 28,000 crore to the central government for the half-year ended December 31, 2018," Reserve Bank of India said in a press release.

This was on top of Rs 50,000 crore paid to the government in August 2018, including Rs 10,000 crore interim dividend paid in March 2018.

This is the second successive year that the Reserve Bank will be transferring an interim surplus.

Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the post-Budget meeting of the central board. Mr Jaitley in his address broadly outlined the various reforms and policy measures taken by the government over the last four years and the effects thereof.

(With agency inputs)