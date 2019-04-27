RBI To Issue New Rs 20 Notes: Here Are 10 Things To Know

The new Rs 20 note is greenish-yellow in colour, the central bank said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that it will shortly issue Rs 20 denomination banknotes, in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, bearing the signature of the central bank's governor Shaktikanta Das. The new Rs 20 note is greenish-yellow in colour, the central bank said in a statement. "The new banknote has a motif of Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage," the RBI added. All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the RBI in the earlier series will also continue to be legal tender, it further clarified. (Also read: RBI Issues Rs. 50 Notes With Governor Shaktikanta Das' Signature)

Here are 10 things to know about the new Rs 20 currency note:

1. The new Rs 20 note has designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse (front) and reverse (back).

2. The dimension of the new Rs 20 note is 63 mm x 129 mm, RBI said in its statement.

3. The obverse side of the note contains a see-through register with denominational numeral 100

4. The observe side of new Rs 20 note also contains a latent image with the numeral and also a Devanagari version of the same.

5. It also contains a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, with micro letters ''RBI'', ''Bharat'', ''India'' and ''20'', along with a guarantee clause, Governor''s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards the right of Gandhi''s portrait, RBI further said.

6. On the right side of the portrait are -- an Ashoka Pillar emblem and electrotype (20) watermarks.

7. The number panel with numerals growing from small to big appears on the top left side and bottom right side.

8. On the reverse, the notes carry the year of printing on the left.

9. The Swachh Bharat logo with the slogan also appears on the reverse side.

10. The reverse side also contains the language panel.

