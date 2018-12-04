NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

RBI To Inject Rs 10,000-Crore Liquidity Into System On Thursday

The move by the central bank was in line with its decision to boost the liquidity in the system by Rs 40,000 crore in December.

Economy | | Updated: December 04, 2018 20:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RBI To Inject Rs 10,000-Crore Liquidity Into System On Thursday

The RBI had injected Rs 40,000 crore worth of liquidity in November


The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday announced injection of Rs 10,000 crore worth of liquidity into the system through purchase of government securities on December 6. The move by the central bank was in line with its decision to boost the liquidity in the system by Rs 40,000 crore in December.

The RBI, from time to time, adjusts levels of availability of money in the system by way of sale or purchase of government bonds through its open market operations.

It had injected Rs 40,000 crore worth of liquidity in the previous month.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RBI

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Navy DayRajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesBulandshahrOppo R17 ProShare MarketTata Harrier

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top