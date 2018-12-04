RBI To Inject Rs 10,000-Crore Liquidity Into System On Thursday

The RBI had injected Rs 40,000 crore worth of liquidity in November

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday announced injection of Rs 10,000 crore worth of liquidity into the system through purchase of government securities on December 6. The move by the central bank was in line with its decision to boost the liquidity in the system by Rs 40,000 crore in December.

The RBI, from time to time, adjusts levels of availability of money in the system by way of sale or purchase of government bonds through its open market operations.

It had injected Rs 40,000 crore worth of liquidity in the previous month.