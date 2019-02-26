NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services

RBI Takes Three Banks Off Corrective Action List

The central bank also removed Dhanlaxmi Bank from the framework, as the bank was found to be not breaching any of the risk thresholds.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: February 26, 2019 19:20 IST
Allahabad Bank and Corporation Bank were removed from RBI's PCA framework.


The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it removed state-run Allahabad Bank and Corporation Bank Ltd from its prompt corrective action framework (PCA) after the government infused fresh capital into these lenders.

The banks said their asset quality and capital ratios were no longer in breach of the PCA thresholds after the infusion, RBI said in a statement.

The central bank also removed Dhanlaxmi Bank from the framework, as the bank was found to be not breaching any of the risk thresholds.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Prompt Corrective Action framework

