RBI Says Rs 15.28 Trillion Worth Demonetised Notes Shredded, Briquetted Before Disposed

Demonetised Notes Of Rs 15.28 Trillion Value Shredded Before Disposal
1. In an RTI reply, RBI said that demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes are counted and processed in sophisticated currency verification and processing system. The notes processed are shredded and briquetted in the shredding and briquetting system installed in various RBI offices.
2. After the demonetized notes are compressed into 'bricks', the shredded notes are disposed of through a tendering process, according to the reply. "RBI does not recycle such processed notes," the RBI said.
3. At least 59 sophisticated Currency Verification and Processing (CVPS) machines are in operation in various branches of RBI across the country to process demonetised notes for their arithmetical accuracy and genuineness.
4. In its annual report for 2016-17 released on August 30 last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said Rs 15.28 lakh crore, or 99 per cent of the demonetised notes, had returned to the banking system.
