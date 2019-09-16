Saving Deposits Of Banks Rose To Rs 39.72 Lakh Crore In 2018-19, Says RBI

Country's GDP expanded 5 per cent in the quarter ended June 30.

The aggregate saving deposits of public and private sector banks (PSBs) stood at Rs 39.72 lakh crore as on March 31, 2019, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data published in Handbook of Statistics on Indian Economy 2018-19. On the other hand, foreign banks had a share of Rs 58,630 crore in terms of savings deposits in the same fiscal, the data showed. The total savings deposits with commercial banks, including foreign ones, in 2018-19 stood at Rs 40.31 lakh crore, up from Rs 36.55 lakh crore in 2017-18.