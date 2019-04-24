RBI Reserves Panel Likely To Submit Report By June End: Official

The government panel tasked with framing guidelines for the transfer of Reserve Bank of India's surplus reserves is likely to submit its report by June end, the head of the panel said on Wednesday.

The panel has sought an extension over the stipulated 90 days period to finalise the report, Bimal Jalan, the head of the panel, told reporters.

The panel was set up after a controversy between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government erupted over how much of the profit made from central bank's trading in bonds and currencies should be transferred to the government, and how much should be retained to build up reserves.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.