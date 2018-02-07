RBI Policy Decision Today Amid Global Market Storm: 10 Points

The RBI will release its latest policy decision today

The Reserve Bank of India or RBI is expected to keep repo rate unchanged at 6 per cent today even though inflation is above its medium-term target, according to a Reuters poll. But a majority of economists also expect the central bank's tone to turn hawkish in its latest policy decision, to be announced at 2:30 pm today. Retail inflation hit a 17-month high of 5.21 per cent in December. The RBI's policy announcement is the first after the release of Budget 2018 and comes amid a turmoil in global financial markets.