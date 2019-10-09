NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Home | Banking & Financial Services

RBI Rejects Indiabulls Housing, Lakshmi Vilas Bank's Proposed Merger

This comes days after the RBI initiated a so-called "prompt corrective action" on Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: October 09, 2019 20:15 IST
BENGALURU: 

Lakshmi Vilas Bank said on Wednesday the central bank has not approved its merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

This comes days after the Reserve Bank of India initiated a so-called "prompt corrective action" on the lender due to high level of bad loans, lack of sufficient capital to manage risks and a negative return on assets for two consecutive years.



