RBI To Release Fifth Monetary Policy Statement Of 2019-20 Soon: LIVE Updates

Many economists expect the RBI to cut the key rate once again in the current easing cycle

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee will release its fifth bi-monthly policy statement of fiscal year 2019-20 today. Analysts will closely watch the central bank's decision on key lending rates and its commentary on economic growth in the statement due at 11:45 am. Fifteen minutes later, the top brass of RBI will address a press conference on the decisions taken at the MPC meeting. Many economists expect the central bank to deliver one more rate cut in the current monetary policy easing cycle, despite consumer inflation breaching its medium-term target of 4 per cent for the first time in 15 months. India's GDP or gross domestic product expanded 4.5 per cent in the July-September period, marking the slowest pace of growth in six and a half years.

Here's what to expect from the RBI's fifth bi-monthly statement of the current financial year today:

Dec 05, 2019 11:06 (IST) Economists Expect 25 Basis Point Rate Cut Today

That will be followed by another rate cut, of 15 bps, in the second quarter of 2020, where the repo rate will stay at least until 2021, they add. A poll of 70 economists by news agency Reuters have predicted the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.9 per cent today.