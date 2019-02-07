RBI Projects Economic Growth At 7.4% In 2019-20

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the risks are evenly balanced for economic growth.

The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it expected growth in the GDP or gross domestic product at 7.4 per cent in the next financial year. GDP growth is projected in the range of 7.2-7.4 per cent for the first half of 2019-20, and 7.5 per cent in the third quarter of the year, said the RBI in its sixth bi-monthly policy statement for 2018-19. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the risks are evenly balanced for economic growth.