RBI Likely To Announce Cut In Key Interest Rate Today: 10 Things To Know

Consumer inflation has remained within the RBI's medium-term target of 4% for seven months

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to announce a reduction of 25 basis points (0.25 per cent) in the key interest rate to 6 per cent today. The central bank is due to release its first bi-monthly policy statement for financial year 2019-20 at 11.45 am. Any reduction in the repo rate, the key interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks, would mark the second reduction so far this calendar year, and also the second under Governor Shaktikanta Das, who assumed office in December last year.