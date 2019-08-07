RBI Seen Delivering Its Fourth Straight Rate Cut Today: 10 Things To Know

Any reduction in the repo rate by the RBI today will mark the longest stretch of cuts in over a decade

The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, is widely expected to announce further easing of monetary policy in its third bi-monthly statement of the current financial year. Today's policy review comes after three cuts of 25 basis points (0.25 percentage point) each in the repo rate - or the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks - so far this year. Any reduction in the key lending rate today will mark the longest stretch of rate cuts in over a decade. Economists will keenly watch the central bank's comments on the economy, which is dealing with slowing growth and consumption, and the worst corporate earnings in at least three years.