Profit
Home | Economy

RBI Policy Highlights: GDP Growth Estimate For 2018-19 Retained At 7.4%

RBI Policy: Reverse repo rate stands at 6.25 per cent, bank rate at 6.75 per cent, cash reserve ratio at 4 per cent.

Economy | | Updated: December 05, 2018 15:46 IST
MUMBAI: The following are the highlights of the fifth bi-monthly monetary statement for 2018-19:

* RBI keeps key lending rate (repo) unchanged at 6.5 per cent

* Reverse repo rate stands at 6.25 per cent, bank rate at 6.75 per cent, cash reserve ratio at 4 per cent

* Projects retail inflation to be between 2.7-3.2 per cent in October-March

* Retains GDP growth estimate at 7.4 per cent for current fiscal*

*Projects April-September growth for 2019-20 at 7.5 per cent with downside risks

* Says time apposite to strengthen domestic macroeconomic fundamentals

* Fiscal discipline critical to create space and crowd-in private investment

* Lower rabi sowing may adversely affect agriculture, rural demand

* Financial market volatility, slowing global demand and rising trade tensions pose negative risk to exports

* Decline in crude oil prices is expected to boost growth prospects

* Credit offtake strengthened even as global financial conditions tightened

* Next meeting of the MPC on February 5-7.

