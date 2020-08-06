RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Shaktikanta Das-Led RBI To Release Statement Shortly

Sensex Up Over 200 Points, Nifty Holds 11,150 Ahead Of RBI Decision

Domestic stock markets registered mild gains ahead of the release of the RBI's monetary policy statement. At 11:43 am, the S&P BSE Sensex index traded 220.45 points - or 0.59 per cent - higher at 37,883.78, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark was at 11,168.90, up 67.25 points - or 0.61 per cent - from its previous close.

Rate-sensitive stocks - such as banking and automobiles - turned flat, having moved on a mixed note earlier on Thursday.