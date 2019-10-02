Banking System Safe And Stable, No Need To Panic: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday that there is no need to panic on the basis of rumours

The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday that the country's banking system is "safe and stable" and there is no need to panic. The assurance from the central bank came on a day a selloff in the banking and financial services sectors led to a 1 per cent decline in the stock markets, after a crisis at PMC Bank renewed concerns about the health of the country's financial sector. "There are rumours in some locations about certain banks including cooperative banks, resulting in anxiety among the depositors... There is no need to panic on the basis of such remours," the RBI said.