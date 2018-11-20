NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
RBI Move To Boost Banks' Lending Capacity Up To Rs 3 Lakh Crore: Report

RBI agreed to extend a deadline for lenders to further lift capital conservation buffers, by a year to March 31, 2020, at its board meeting on Monday.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: November 20, 2018 15:41 IST
RBI estimates banks will have scope to lend extra Rs 2.5-Rs 3 lakh crore over next year, says report.

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India estimates that banks will have capacity to lend an extra Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore ($35 billion to $42 billion) over the next year after it decided to relax a deadline for lenders to boost capital ratios, two sources aware of discussions on the matter said on Tuesday.

The relaxation will also reduce banks capital requirements by about Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore of capital, the two sources said, adding that the numbers were shared by the RBI at the board meeting.

 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

