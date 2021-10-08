RBI Projects GDP Growth At 7.9% For September Quarter, Retains 9.5% For 2021-22

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee retained the real gross domestic product (GDP) forecast of the current financial year 2021-22 at 9.5 per cent, projecting a growth of 7.9 per cent in the July-September quarter of the fiscal.

The GDP expanded by 20.1 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal largely due to a low base effect as the economy contracted by a record 24.4 per cent in the year-ago period when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the country. The level of real GDP in the June quarter was 9.2 per cent below its pre-pandemic level two years ago, according to the central bank.

On the demand side, almost all the constituents of GDP posted a strong year-on-year growth. On the supply side, the real gross value added (GVA) increased by 18.8 per cent year-on-year during the June quarter.