RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Shaktikanta Das To Make Monetary Policy Statement

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision today, at the end of the scheduled review of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that began on Wednesday, August 4, as it evaluates the economy which is in a nascent stage of recovery from the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the third bi-monthly monetary policy review for the financial year 2021-22, at a time when the country stares at a looming threat of a third wave of the pandemic amid a slow pace of vaccination coverage.

The economy witnessed a record contraction of 7.3 per cent for the previous fiscal 2020-21, recording its worst-ever performance in over four decades. Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) trimmed India's growth projection from 12.5 per cent to 9.5 per cent for the current fiscal.

Among all countries, India witnessed the largest drop in growth projections made by IMF, even as the global economic growth rate remains the same at six per cent.

The central bank is expected to maintain the status quo on the key lending rates and maintain an accommodative stance to curtail the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das began addressing the monetary policy statement at 10:00 am on Friday, August 6. A post policy press conference will be telecast at 12:00 noon today

The shares of private banks and PSU are likely to be focus today amid market hours, as the Reserve Bank of India will announce key decisions on interest rates, liquidity measures. Ahead of the policy announcement, the stock markets opened at record highs with the Nifty 50 index advancing above its psychological level of 16,300-mark

''The MPC will likely maintain that growth is still sub-par -- needs consistent firm traction and continued policy support is crucial for durable growth revival. We do not see any split in voting pattern on accommodative stance.

Yield curve and liquidity management will remain policy focus. The RBI will again assuage markets and continue to ensure that no premature tightening of financial conditions would happen and yields uptick is managed smoothly. Markets would watch any hint on GSAP 3.0 and choice of securities (G-sec/SDL) mix.

The policymakers would tread cautiously on this front to see orderly evolution of yield curve, having seen extreme market reactions in the past. That said, we reckon surplus liquidity has led to asymmetric gains in credit markets and excessive risk taking in other asset classes

We reckon the RBI will continue to strive fixing artificially skewed yield curve and maintain its preference for curve flattening.

We expect the RBI to get more accountable and action oriented as we move into 2HFY22. We maintain RBI may have to stretch GSAP/OMOs beyond Rs4.5tn+ to manage impending SLR demand-supply mismatch.'' said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"The MPC meets at the cusp of a visibly sticky inflation, nudging growth phase and a fluid pandemic situation world over. The central banker is mostly likely to maintain a status quo on rates being mindful of growth and wait for more data points on inflation front. There could be some steps towards normalisation of liquidity via increased tenor and/or quantum of VRRR (variable rate reverse repo) - something which bond markets seem to be anticipating,'' said Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mutual Fund.

In the last bi-monthly monetary policy committee meet held in June 2021, the Reserve Bank of India trimmed the gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections for the financial year 2021-22 from 10.5 per cent to 9.5 per cent.

"While this MPC meeting is widely expected to be a non-event status quo, market will be keenly watching for forward guidance on future policy normalisation. In particular any RBI action on fine-tuning banking system liquidity as well as any further steps towards ongoing "orderly evolution of yield curve" will be the key determinants of interest rates going forward,'' said Churchil Bhatt, EVP Debt Investments, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited.

In a recent poll conducted by news agency Reuters, all 61 economists who took part in the survey see no change in the repo rate. However, they expect the RBI to make two 25 basis point increases in the next fiscal, taking the repo rate to 4.50 per cent by end of March 2023.

