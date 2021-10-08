RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Shaktikanta Das To Make Policy Statement Today

MPC Meet Live Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the monetary policy today

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision today, at the end of the scheduled review of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that began on Wednesday, October 6, as it evaluates the economy at a time when a quarter of India's adult population is fully vaccinated and almost 71 per cent is partially vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review for the financial year 2021-22 when the central banking authority seeks to support the recovering economy as rising fuel prices amid a looming global energy crisis poses further inflation risks.

India's economy grew by 20.1 per cent in the first quarter -(April-June) of the current financial year. The sharp jump in the gross domestic product (GDP) was mostly aided by the low base effect as the economy had contracted by a record 24.4 per cent in the year-ago period.

The central bank is widely expected to maintain the status quo on the repo rate to support economic growth, but some economists see a slim possibility of a slight increase in the reverse repo rate. Analysts expect the RBI to continue its accommodative stance to curtail the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Market participants will keep an eye on Reserve Bank's guidance on liquidity withdrawal, given that surplus cash in the banking system recently topped the ₹ 10 trillion mark. Many also expect the banking regulator to announce additional bond purchases; the RBI has already bought bonds worth ₹ 2.05 trillion in this fiscal year as part of the government's securities acquisition program.

"The MPC in the October policy is expected to signal the end of 'excessive' Covid-era accommodation amidst a steady pick-up in economic activity and progress in vaccination. The unrelenting build-up in inflationary pressures, even if deemed transitory, is likely to elicit a measured central bank response - especially on the surplus banking system liquidity.

Going forward, we expect the repo rate, which ceased to be the operating rate since the pandemic, to regain its status as the key policy rate through a gradual and guided transition.



We expect that an emphasis on a dovish, gradual Taper, coupled with expected G-SAP 3.0 announcement, should keep any undue bond market volatility under check,'' said Churchil Bhatt, EVP Debt Investments, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited.



In the last bi-monthly monetary policy committee meet held in August 2021, the Reserve Bank of India retained the gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections for the financial year 2021-22 at 9.5 per cent. Earlier, it had trimmed the growth projection from 10.5 per cent to 9.5 per cent.



"Central bankers across the world are the cusp of easy money giving way to a normalising process. India policy makers too will have to weigh in data ranging from manufacturing PMI, tax collections, balance of payments etc which are recovering, to inflation which may continue to surprise on the downside for next few months.

The central banker may want to follow Zor ka jhatka dheere se, hence make amends to VRRR amount and tenor (increase) and also announce Operation twist (OT) in place of outright bond purchases. This seems in sync with their 'orderly evolution' of the yield curve narrative. We expect a status quo in rates for now, with guidance towards narrowing the repo and reverse repo corridor going forward,'' said Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mutual Fund.

The RBI monetary policy committee is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged to support recovering growth but some analysts have cited a slim chance of a token increase in the reverse repo rate - the rate at which the RBI borrows from banks.

In a recent poll conducted by news agency Reuters, all 60 economists who took part in the survey see no change in the repo rate. Even though price pressure has soared due to the rising fuel prices, the RBI is only expected to raise the repo rate in April-June 2022.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will deliver the Monetary Policy review statement at 10:00 am today (October 8, 2021).