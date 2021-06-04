RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Key Lending Rates Unchanged, GDP Growth Projected At 9.5%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is announcing the policy decision today, at the end of the scheduled review of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that began on Wednesday, June 2, as it evaluates the economic impact amid the severity of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reserve Bank's monetary policy unanimously voted to maintain the repo rates - the key interest rates at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks - steady at four per cent. The reverse repo rate - the rate at which RBI borrows money from banks, was also unchanged at 3.35 per cent.
This is the second bi-monthly monetary policy review for the financial year 2021-22, at a time when the economy witnessed a record contraction of 7.3 per cent for the previous fiscal 2021, recording its worst-ever performance in over four decades. (Also Read: RBI To Announce Monetary Policy Today: Here Are Things To Watch Out )
Even as India has recorded around 2.8 crore covid-19 cases since last year, and over 3 lakh casualties, some analysts believe that the worse may be over as states have begun cautious unlocking, amid initial signs that the peak of the second covid curve may have subsided.
Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee has maintained its accommodative stance in an effort to continue supporting the revival of the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The Reserve Bank's monetary policy maintained the repo rates - the key interest rates at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks - steady at four per cent. The reverse repo rate - the rate at which RBI borrows money from banks, was also unchanged at 3.35 per cent.
The Reserve Bank of India, in its first bi-monthly meeting for the current fiscal, committed to buying Rs 1 lakh crore ($13.71 billion) worth of government bonds from the market between April-May in a quantitative easing program it called G-SAP 1.0. Traders now look to see whether the central bank will announce potentially more aggressive bond purchases under a G-SAP 2.0 programme, and are also eyeing any revisions to growth and inflation forecasts. The market expectations for larger bond-buying are high after the government recently increased its borrowing for this year.
While there is virtually no scope for a further cut in interest rates given the increased commodity prices and the rising WPI, the status quo on rates is likely to continue for a longer time possibly till the end of FY22. Despite the risks of a build up of inflationary pressures in the near term, RBI is likely to give higher priority to the concerns around growth recovery,'' said Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research.
In the last bi-monthly meet held in April, the central bank expected the gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be at 10.5 per cent in fiscal 2021-22. The real GDP growth was projected at 22.6 per cent in first quarter of current fiscal, 8.3 per cent in second quarter, 5.4 per cent in third quarter, and 6.2 per cent in the fourth quarter
In a recent poll by news agency Reuters, all 51 economists who took part in the survey said that the central bank is likely to keep interest rates at record lows, as it assesses the economic crisis amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the monetary authority is expected to reiterate its commitment on liquidity.
