RBI Maintains Status Quo On Key Rates: Here's What Governor Said

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key lending rate at a record low on Friday, as it sought to support economic growth even as inflation edged higher in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The monetary policy committee held the lending rate, or the repo rate, at 4 per cent. The reverse repo rate, or the key borrowing rate, was also kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

Here Are The Top Quotes From RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's Speech:

* Retail inflation is expected to rise to 5.7 per cent from 4.5 per cent projected earlier for 2022-23 (FY23).

* Expected benefits from the ebbing of Omicron wave are offset by an escalation in geopolitical tensions.

* Indian economy is steadily reviving from Covid-19 pandemic-induced slowdown.

* Global crude oil prices remain volatile at elevated levels.

* RBI to maintain orderly financial condition in market and will take steps to contain impact of global spillovers.

* Sharp pump prices may push inflation; edible oil prices to remain at elevated level in near future.

* War could impede economic recovery; RBI cuts growth projection to 7.2 per cent for FY23.

* RBI will continue to adopt nuanced, nimble approach to liquidity management while ensuring adequate liquidity in system.