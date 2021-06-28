RBI Launches Consumer Confidence Survey For July 2021

RBI has launched its consumer confidence survey for July 2021

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced its Consumer Confidence Survey for July 2021, through which it will seek responses from households on the overall economic situation prevailing in the country and the employment situation.

According to a statement issued by the central bank, the survey will also help in seeking views of households on other major issues like price rise, incomes and their expenses. Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata are among the 13 cities from where 5,400 respondents will participate in the exercise.

The inputs received from the entire exercise will be used for the monetary policy prepared by the RBI.