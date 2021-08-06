RBI Maintains Key Lending Rate At 4%, Retains GDP Growth Target At 9.5%

- "The need of the hour is not to drop our guard and to remain vigilant against any possibility of a third wave, especially in the background of rising infections in certain parts of the country," Shaktikanta Das asserted in his virtual address.
- With today's decision, the RBI has kept the key benchmark rates unchanged for the seventh time. The central bank last cut its policy rates on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle when the covid-19 pandemic first shook the country.
- All 61 economists polled by Reuters late last month had said they see no change in the repo rate which has been steady at 4 per cent since May last year.
- RBI's GDP estimates come in the backdrop of a reduction in GDP forecast for India amid looming concerns over a possible third wave. Last week, the International Monetary Fund lowered its 2021-22 economic growth forecast for India by 300 basis points to 9.5 per cent from the earlier 12.5 per cent.
- In the previous monetary policy review on June 4, the RBI itself had cut its estimates for GDP growth for the current fiscal to 9.5 per cent from the earlier 10.5 per cent.
- The banking regulator highlighted that economic activity has started normalising and private consumption is witnessing an improvement. "We are in a much better position compared to June 2021..Need to remain vigilant on possibility of a third wave," the Governor said.
- The Reserve Bank has slashed its key lending rates i.e. repo rate by 115 basis points since March 2020 to cushion the economy from the aftershock of coronavirus.
- Meanwhile, the RBI has projected CPI inflation at 5.7 per cent during 2021-22, consisting of 5.9 per cent in the second quarter, 5.3 per cent in the third quarter and 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22. The CPI inflation for the first quarter of 2022-23 has been projected at 5.1 per cent.