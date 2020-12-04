'Faster Recovery Than Expected': RBI Ups GDP Forecast From -9.5% To -7.5%

The central bank maintained an "accommodative" stance of policy, which rules out any hikes for now, and decided to continue with the current stance.

The RBI will continue the stance at least for the current financial year and into the next year to revive growth on a durable basis, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online briefing.

The RBI revised its projection for real GDP growth at -.7.5 per cent in financial year 2020-21, from 9.5 per cent.

That was also in line with economists' expectation of a revision in the central bank's GDP projections, following the better-than-expected contraction in the September quarter.

The latest economic projections confirmed the government's view that the economy is in a V-shaped recovery, with the GDP contraction easing to 7.5 per cent in the July-September period from a record 23.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

The upward revision in the GDP projection comes days after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the economy is showing a stronger-than-expected pickup in recovery, but one needs to be watchful of the sustainability of demand.

Since May, the repo rate - or the key interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks - has been kept steady at a 19-year low of 4 per cent.

Currently, the reverse repo rate - the rate at which the RBI borrows from banks - is at 3.35 per cent.

Inflation has remained consistently above the upper end of RBI's mandated 2-6 per cent target range every month barring March this year while core inflation has also remained sticky.