RBI Warns Against Fake Website Asking For Personal Details

"It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India that a fake website of the Reserve Bank of India has been created with the URL www.indiareserveban.org by some unknown person(s)," RBI said.
RBI clarified that as India's central bank, it does not hold any accounts for individuals and never asks for personal information such as bank account details, passwords, etc.
In recent years the RBI has warned citizens of frauds perpetrated in its name such as fake credit cards issued by fraudsters or a mobile app in 2015 which claimed to facilitate checking of balance in customers' bank accounts. The application had an RBI logo with the title 'All Bank Balance Enquiry No' and had listed several banks with either a mobile number or call centre number.
"The Reserve Bank cautions members of public that responding online on such websites could result in compromising crucial personal information that may be misused to cause financial and other loss to them," RBI said.
The official website of the RBI is https://www.rbi.org.in.