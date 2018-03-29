NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

RBI Slaps 59 Crores Penalty On ICICI Bank For Non-Compliance To Guidelines

The RBI allows banks to sell securities from HTM (held-to-maturity) subject to certain limits and disclosure rules.

Corporates | | Updated: March 29, 2018 11:47 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a rare move, imposed a penalty of Rs 58.9 crore ($9.04 million) on ICICI Bank Ltd, the country's third biggest lender, for failure to adhere to held-to-maturity (HTM) guidelines.

The penalty is for non-compliance with directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India on direct sale of securities from its HTM portfolio and specified disclosure in this regard, the RBI said in a statement.

The central bank did not elaborate on how ICICI Bank failed to comply with its norms.

Banks need to disclose the amount of securities they keep under the HTM segment under which the papers are held until maturity and cannot be used for intraday trading.

The RBI allows banks to sell securities from HTM subject to certain limits and disclosure rules.

($1 = Rs 65.1500)
© Thomson Reuters 2018


