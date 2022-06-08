RBI Hikes Key Lending Rate, Loans Set To Get Costlier

RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday

The Reserve Bank of India raised its key repo rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, taking the rate to 4.9 per cent, after an unscheduled 40 basis point hike in May.

Late last month, after the off-cycle interest rate increase, Governor Shaktikanta Das said that another rate hike move at the June policy meeting was a "no-brainer".

If broader market predictions are anything to go by, then the central bank is expected to hike rates again at its August meeting, taking the repo rate to above the pre-pandemic level of 5.50 per cent.

The Standing Deposit Facility rate and the Marginal Standing Facility Rate were accordingly adjusted higher by the same quantum to 4.65% and 5.15%, respectively.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said a June 8 move was a "no brainer". But analysts polled by Reuters had been divided over how much it would hike, with forecasts ranging between 25 and 75 bps.

Analysts also expect the RBI to reduce liquidity, reinforcing its fight against inflation and extending its effort to return monetary conditions to what they were like before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted radical action to stimulate the economy.