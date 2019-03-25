NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
RBI Governor To Meet Heads Of Payments Banks Later This Week

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said he will be meeting heads of payments banks later this week to understand their issues and concerns.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: March 25, 2019 11:49 IST
Shaktikanta Das said guidelines on regulatory sandbox will be issued in the next two months.


As many as seven payments banks have commenced their operations.

He also said that guidelines on regulatory sandbox will be issued in the next two months to promote FinTech in the country.

A sandbox approach means experimenting and learning before finally adopting a technology or system. This approach helps in containing the impact of failures.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


