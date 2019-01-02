RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das To Meet Shadow Bank Officials Next Week

Recently, Governor Shaktikanta Das also met chiefs of public sector and private sector banks.

A day after the Reserve Bank allowed restructuring defaulted loans of up to Rs 25 crore taken by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Governor Shaktikanta Das said he will hold talks with representatives from the MSME and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) next week. "Will hold meetings with MSME associations and representatives of NBFCs next week," Mr Das said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the RBI permitted a one-time restructuring of existing loans that are in default but standard category as on January 1, 2019, without an asset classification downgrade.

Support for MSMEs was among the many contentious issues between the RBI and the government. It was also widely speculated to be the main reason for the abrupt resignation of previous RBI governor Urjit Patel last month.

