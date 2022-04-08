RBI Governor Says Inflation, Growth Projections Revised Due To Russia-Ukraine War

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that policy focus was revised due to Russia-Ukraine war

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that inflation and growth projections have been revised due to the Russia-Ukraine war. He informed that inflation has been especially revised upwards as the conflict has led to a rise in global crude oil and edible oil prices.

Addressing a press conference after announcing the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision to keep the key lending rates unchanged, Mr Das said that crude oil prices have been fluctuating on a daily basis, and therefore the situation is very volatile and therefore the central bank will be watchful of the ongoing situation and all actions will depend on how things pan out in the coming months.