RBI Governor says that economy will grow at 9.5 per cent during 2021-22

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday that the GDP for 2021-22 is seen at 9.5 per cent. This has been arrived at, keeping in mind all aspects like the Coronavirus pandemic, the corporate sector adapting to the situation arising out of it and with normal monsoon expected.

The break-up of the GDP is to be 18.5 per cent in the first quarter, 7.9 per cent in the second quarter, 7.2 per cent in the third quarter and 6.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.