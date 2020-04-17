RBI Gives NPA Classification Reprieve To Moratorium Accounts Amid Covid-19 Crisis

As per RBI's norms, loan repayments overdue for more than 90 days are classified as NPAs

In a major relief to borrowers amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, RBI said that the moratorium period will be excluded from the classification of non-performing assets (NPAs). On March 27, had announced a three-month moratorium on term loans repayments which were due between March 1 and May 31. This would mean that the 90-day NPA norm will not be applicable on moratorium granted on existing loans by banks.

As per RBI's norms, loan repayments overdue for more than 90 days are classified as NPAs and reported to Cibil and other credit information companies.