RBI Digital Payments Index At 270.59 For March 2021

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in March 2021 digital payments index (DPI) rose to 270.59, compared to 207.84 for March 2020, indicating a significant growth in digital transactions during the COVID-hit year in the country. The central bank announced the construction of the composite Reserve Bank of India – Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) with March 2018 as the base to assess the extent of digitization of payments in the country.

The index was set as 100 in March 2018 (the base period) and it stood at 153.47 in March 2019. While in September 2020, the index stood at 217.74. In a statement on Wednesday, July 28, RBI said that the RBI-DPI index has demonstrated significant growth in the index representing the rapid adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country in recent years.

The index - RBI-DPI comprises five broad parameters which allow the measurement of the extent and penetration of digital payments in the country across different time periods. The five parameters are as follows: