'RBI Doesn't Rely On Anyone Specific': Niti Aayog Official On Urjit Patel's Exit

Urjit Patel's resignation came after a month-long tussle over policy with the government.

NEW DELHI: The vice chairman of an influential government think tank on Tuesday played down the shock resignation of Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel, saying the government would do whatever is required to ensure stability.

"It is not as if the RBI is dependent on any particular individual," said Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of the NITI Aayog think tank, adding the country's institutional capabilities are very strong.

Patel's resignation came after a month-long tussle over policy with the government that has raised concerns about the central bank's independence as a national election nears.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.