RBI Controlled Markets' Trading Returns To 9 AM Slot From April 18

RBI controlled markets will resume trading at 9 am from April 18 onwards

Trading in markets regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will start from 9 am onwards from April 18, with the restoration of pre-pandemic trading timings.

Currently, the markets open at 10 am.

The trading hours for various markets regulated by RBI were changed on April 7, 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that had resulted in operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks. Later, with the easing of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020.

From April 18, the trading hours of these markets will be from 9 am to 3.30 pm, the central bank said in a release on Monday. "With the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9 am," the release said.

Foreign currency, Indian rupee trades including forex derivatives, and rupee interest rate derivatives, these markets are regulated by the central bank.

On April 8, while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that markets regulated by the central bank will start trading from 9 am from April 18.