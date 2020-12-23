RBI Warns Against Unauthorised Digital Lending Platforms, Mobile Apps

RBI on Wednesday cautioned individuals and small businesses against falling prey to growing number of unauthorised digital lending platforms

RBI Warns Against Unauthorised Digital Lending Platforms, Mobile Apps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cautioned individuals and small businesses against falling prey to growing number of unauthorised digital lending platforms and mobile apps on promises of getting loans in quick and hassle-free manner.

These platforms charge excessive rates of interest and additional hidden charges, adopt unacceptable and high-handed recovery methods and misuse agreements to access data on mobile phones of borrowers.

"Members of public are hereby cautioned not to fall prey to such unscrupulous activities and verify the antecedents of the company/firm offering loans online or through mobile apps," said the central bank.

Newsbeep

Moreover, consumers should never share copies of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents with unidentified persons, unverified/unauthorised apps and should report such incidents to concerned law enforcement agencies.

Legitimate public lending activities can be undertaken by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) registered with the RBI and other entities who are regulated by state governments under statutory provisions.

Comments
Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI

Also Read

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india