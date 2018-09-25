NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
RBI Can Consider Cutting Cash Reserve Ratio To Improve Liquidity, Says Finance Ministry Official

RBI could also consider buying more bonds from the open market and open a special window for mutual funds to inject liquidity, said official.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: September 25, 2018 15:11 IST
Cutting banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR), or the amount of funds they set aside with the central bank, are among options that the central bank could look at to improve liquidity in the system, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could also consider buying more bonds from the open market and open a special window for mutual funds to inject liquidity, the official told reporters, declining to be identified as the discussions are not public.

Presently, the CRR is at 4 percent of banks' total deposits.

After the comments, the 10-year benchmark bond yield eased 1 basis point to 8.12 percent from before the news.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

