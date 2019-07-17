Bimal Jalan Panel Report On Transfer Of RBI Funds To Be Submitted 'Very Soon': Report

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel formulating guidelines for transfer of the central bank's surplus funds to the government has finalised its recommendations and will be submitting its long-delayed report "very soon," a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The six-member panel, headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, was originally supposed to submit the report in April, but it was delayed due to a lack of consensus.

The reserve panel has suggested transfer of funds from RBI in tranches over 3-5 years, the source said. It was not immediately clear how much money the RBI will transfer to the government.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.