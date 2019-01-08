NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
RBI Appoints Nandan Nilekani As Chairman of Digital Payments Committee

The five-member panel will review the existing status of digitisation of payments in the country.

January 08, 2019 16:04 IST
RBI Appoints Nandan Nilekani As Chairman of Digital Payments Committee

The high-level RBI panel will assess the current levels of digital payments in financial inclusion


The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced the formation of a high-level panel to assess the digitisation of payments in the country. The central bank appointed Nandan Nilekani as chairman of the Committee on Deepening of Digital Payments, the RBI said in a statement. The committee, which will have four other members, will review the existing status of digitisation of payments in the country and assess the current levels of digital payments in financial inclusion, according to the RBI.

Infosys co-founder Mr Nilekani has served as chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

 

